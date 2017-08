Wildfire smoke is still causing poor air quality in Prince George

The Ministry of Environment and local health authorities are continuing a Smoky Skies Bulletin.

The organizations recommend you avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Stay in a cool, ventilated, indoor place if you’re having breathing difficulties.

Contact your doctor if having difficulty breathing, chest pains, or airway irritation.

Smoke concentrations will vary as winds, fire behaviour, and temperatures change.