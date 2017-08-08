The host Prince George Grays finished with an overall 1-3 record and last out of four teams at the Provincial senior men’s baseball championship at Citizen Field.

The Coquitlam Angels edged the Burnaby Bulldogs 9-8 in the final after Coquitlam nipped the Kamloops Sun Devils 12-11 in the semi-final.

The Grays were eliminated by Coquitlam 7-1 in the first round of the playoffs.

In the round robin, P.G. lost 4-2 to Kamloops, beat Coquitlam 2-0 and lost 12-3 to Burnaby.

The Grays will be on home field again when they host the Western Canadian senior men’s baseball championship Aug 17-20.