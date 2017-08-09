The Prince George Lomak Midget Knights are the Baseball BC U-18 AA champions, which qualifies them to compete at the Western Canadian Championship August 18th to 20th in Kamloops.

The Knights took their second provincial title in as many weeks when they skunked New Westminster in the final, 4-0 in Port Moody.

Lomak won its three round-robin games in the four-team tournament (2-0 over Tri-City, 7-6 over New West, 8-4 over Kamloops) to finish with an overall 4-0 record.

The previous weekend in Ridge Meadows, the Knights won the BC Minor Baseball Association U-18 AA provincials with a perfect 6-0 record, blasting Ladner 10-0 in the final.

The Westerns will feature Prince George, the host Kamloops Riverdogs, and provincial champs from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.