Higher temperatures are on the rise this week in the North, and WorkSafeBC is hoping employers will take extra care for outdoor employees.

Heat stroke and exhaustion are most common this time of year as workers experience excess sweating, dizziness, and fainting as a result.

Prevention Field Services Regional Manager Barry Nakahara says employers should be more knowledgeable of hotter working environments.

“These injuries, if they’re not addressed quickly, can be serious and lead to confusion and possible seizures. There’s some steps that employers and workers can take to prevent these things, which can be found on our website.”

In 2016, WorkSafeBC accepted 16 injury claims across the province due to working in the summer’s heat, with construction and road workers being the most vulnerable.

Nakahara says preventing these injuries begins with awareness.

“Employers need to conduct heat stress assessments and implement a mitigation plan to prevent workers from suffering. Anytime you see that combination of working in exposed areas and it becomes very physical, high levels of exertion will elevate the risk.”

He advises everyone working outside to drink plenty of water, take more breaks when needed, work during the cooler parts of the day (before 11AM, after 3PM), and learn how to recognize symptoms.

For more information, you can click here.

VIDEO: