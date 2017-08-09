Callie Swan of Prince George placed 7th out of 26 riders in the cycling road race today (Wednesday) at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

The 19-year-old Swan was also 6th in the individual time trial on Tuesday.

Her final event will be the Criterium on Saturday.

#

Cody Boulding of Prince George is part of the B.C. men’s volleyball Summer Games team that is 2-and-1 after three matches.

B.C. whipped the Yukon 3-0 (Monday) and Saskatchewan 3-0 (Tuesday) before dropping a 3-2 decision to Quebec (Tuesday).

B.C. plays PEI today (Wed) and Nova Scotia Thursday in round robin action.