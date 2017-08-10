Eleven teams from British Columbia and Alberta are entered in the Treasure Cove Casino Invitational and BC Senior ‘C’ Lacrosse Provincials.

Competition begins Friday, starting at 11AM with last game set for 9PM.

Saturday will continue with the opening match at 10AM and final game at 8PM; all games are being played at Kins 1 and 2.

The Sunday schedule has the semi-finals at 9AM, followed by the bronze medal game at Noon, and the gold medal match at 3PM.

COMPETING TEAMS: