Alyx Treasure of Prince George tied for 21st out of 30 in the women’s high jump on Thursday at the IAAF World Track and Field Championships in London, England.

The four-time Canadian champion will not advance to Saturday’s final.

The 25-year-old had a successful leap of 1.85 metres, which is far from her personal best of 1.94 set at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.