The number of crashes on BC roads went up by 23% between 2013-2016

Drivers are placing the blame on…other drivers

In a recent survey, ICBC says 99% of responders called themselves a “good or excellent driver”

But one-third of them admitted to speeding and felt it was OK to bend the rules when alone on the roads

“If we sometimes try and rationalize speeding by saying ‘I’m in a hurry, I’m just going to go 10 or 20 over,’ that’s not helpful”

– ICBC Road Safety Program Manager Mark Milner

Most drivers believe roads are becoming more dangerous but they don’t think they’re part of the problem

Nearly 80% of self-described “good or excellent” drivers incorrectly answered road test questions