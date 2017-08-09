Firefighters respond to incident in IWA building | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Prince George fire crews have responded to an incident allegedly occurring inside a structure on the corner of Third Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

An estimated dozen firefighters appear to be entering in and out of the building, which houses the local 1-424 United Steelworkers as well as the Prince George Citizen.

.@pgfirefighters respond to smoke coming from IWA building off 3rd/Winnipeg; ppl outside, appear to be safe, unclear on cause | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/EBSHKDPLqK — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 10, 2017

Smoke is not clearly visible from the building, but the smell is present in the area and crews have also appeared on the roof.

Everyone in the building looks to be evacuated with no apparent injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause; we’ll continue to bring more information as it becomes available.