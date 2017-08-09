Prince George fire crews have responded to an incident allegedly occurring inside a structure on the corner of Third Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

An estimated dozen firefighters appear to be entering in and out of the building, which houses the local 1-424 United Steelworkers as well as the Prince George Citizen.

Smoke is not clearly visible from the building, but the smell is present in the area and crews have also appeared on the roof.

Everyone in the building looks to be evacuated with no apparent injuries.

There’s no word yet on the cause; we’ll continue to bring more information as it becomes available.