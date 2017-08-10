Update 7:09 AM
Highway 16 just east of Vanderhoof is now reopened to traffic in both directions following a serious vehicle incident last night.
NOW OPEN – #BCHwy16 40 km east of #Vanderhoof https://t.co/LA8ymger2U
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 10, 2017
Drive BC reported earlier that the road would allow full access to vehicles during the early morning hours.
Original story 5:26 AM
According to Drive BC, Highway 16 is closed in both directions just east of Vanderhoof due to a serious vehicle incident.
At this time, no detour has been set up.
The highway is expected to reopen around 7 o’clock this morning.
We will have more information as it becomes available.