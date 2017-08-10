94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
RCMP recover stolen horse, still seek suspect
Shannon Waters
,
Thursday, Aug. 10th, 2017
United Way of Northern BC provides financial boost to Crisis Prevention Centre
Brendan Pawliw
,
Thursday, Aug. 10th, 2017
Highway 16 just east of Vanderhoof reopened to traffic
Brendan Pawliw
,
Thursday, Aug. 10th, 2017
Video
News
94.3 The GOAT
Cotter & Lew
Country 97 FM
Kurt & Carol
From something as simple as a sewing room to something as crazy as a hidden gun room behind a book shelf
Kurt & Carol
,
Thursday, Aug. 10th, 2017
Aug 10: The Don Jr in PG???
Kev Cotter
,
Thursday, Aug. 10th, 2017
The number of crashes on BC roads went up by 23% between 2013-2016
Wayne Carrasco
,
Wednesday, Aug. 9th, 2017
Win
Garth Getaway with Central Mountain Air
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Aug. 2nd, 2017
Perk Up Your Patio with Decked Out Home & Patio Ltd.
Michael Lamont
,
Monday, Jul. 24th, 2017
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Football Pool
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
METALLICA IN VAN
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, Jul. 10th, 2017
FOREIGNER
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, May. 29th, 2017
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
Wildfires Info
Country Music Panel
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
From something as simple as a sewing room to something as crazy as a hidden gun room behind a book shelf
SHARE ON:
Kurt & Carol
,
staff
Thursday, Aug. 10th, 2017
What would your dream house have to have?
Tags:
Dream Home
Roads