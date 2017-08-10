Two separate grants of $18,000 and $7,500 are now in the hands of the Crisis Prevention, Intervention and Information Centre of Northern BC.

The contributions are courtesy of the United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC).

“We believe it is instrumental in a very healthy community,” says United Way CEO Roberta Squire. “It is an adult and teen crisis line that is 24 hours and we believe it’s donor money well spent.”

The money will assist the Crisis Centre in a variety of ways says, Squire. “It’s training for the people that will be on the line and it will help with suicide prevention training where they go out into the school district’s which is an amazing program and actually teach high school students to recognize the characteristics of youth that could be considering such a terrible life ending situation.”

The Crisis Centre is the only one of its kind that serves the northern region.

Other workshops they provide include Reaching Out, Self-Care 101 and GRASP.

A lot of programs the United Way currently supports has a major impact on northern residents. “We know that one in three British Columbians here in the north are affected by one of the programs that the United Way funds. Other statistics that you’d probably find very daunting to like one in four children live in poverty and one in ten people adults or children live in poverty in northern BC.”

UWNBC acts on the root causes of social issues in 22 communities, 5 Regional Districts, and 86 Aboriginal communities.