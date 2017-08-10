An image of the stolen and returned gelding. Supplied by the Prince George RCMP

A horse was reported stolen from the Prince George Exhibition Grounds yesterday morning. The Quarter Horse gelding was said to have been taken some time on Tuesday night.

Around 11 yesterday morning, the animal was found by stable staff in the back yard of a house on Explorer Crescent, about 2.5 kilometres from where the horse was stolen. The animal was taken back to the exhibition grounds and is said to be fine.

RCMP are looking for the person who took the horse and are asking anyone with any information to contact the detachment.