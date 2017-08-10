A collision on Highway 16 East of Vanderhoof has claimed the lives of two people.

Before 6PM Wednesday night, Mounties were called near Guest Road where a Chevrolet Cavalier crossed the centre line heading westbound, colliding into a logging truck.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson says they spoke with witnesses who stayed on scene.

“Early indications are the car had crossed the centre line, and had probably been out of control prior to the crash. The investigation is very early in its stages right now and the police have yet to determine any causal factors.”

Cpl. Saunderson goes on to explain what happened to all parties involved.

“The two individuals in the vehicle were killed on impact and the logging truck driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released from hospital.”

Names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the North District Traffic Services at (250) 649-4004.