The window for evacuees to visit the city’s Emergency Reception Centre (ERC) is shrinking.

Starting on Saturday, August 12, the ERC will be open from 9 AM-noon, Monday-Friday. It’s currently open 8 AM-noon every day.

Evacuees needing to register or renew their vouchers can now do so at the Conference and Civic Centre (808 Canada Games Way). These services moved from the College of New Caledonia earlier this week.

The Salvation Army and Canadian Red Cross will still have a presence at the Centre to provide support.