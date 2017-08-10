Prince George RCMP is looking for a woman following a collision involving a stolen vehicle.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 this morning. Officers arrived at the scene – near the Ferry Avenue on ramp to Highway 97 South – to find a vehicle had hit the median. The vehicle in question was determined to have been stolen.

Two men and a woman were located and arrested nearby and RCMP believes a second woman is still at large. No description has been provided but anyone who locates the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately and not to approach her.

The investigation is ongoing. We will have more information as it becomes available.