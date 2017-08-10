The NDP government appears to be making good on its promise to oppose Kinder Morgan’s Transmountain Pipeline expansion.

The Province plans to file for intervenor status in legal challenges against the federal government’s approval of the project.

He says they have also retained counsel to advise the government of its options.

“What we have said is we will use every tool available to defend BC’s interests and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, said in today’s address to the media.

“Some of the tools that were available to BC previously were given away by the previous government when they agreed to accept the National Energy Board review as its own review. We are, however, looking at every remaining option to defend BC’s interests within the law that will be effective and that will withstand a constitutional challenge.”

Thomas Berger, QC, OC, OBC will represent the government.

“Mr. Berger will provide legal advice to government on the options for participation in legal challenges, and those hearings are scheduled to begin in federal court later this fall,” said BC Attorney General David Eby.

Minister Heyman says the project will be held to the highest environmental standards as well as thorough consultations with First Nations, particularly regarding environmental certificate requirements.

Heyman says, until the consultations have been completed and the province is satisfied that all of its obligations have been met, work on the project will not be allowed to proceed on public lands.

He says Kinder Morgan may have some private land holdings set aside for the project.

The government also plans to review the ways in which resource projects are approved.

“Going forward, we intend to review policies to outline how our government expects to meet all of our commitments to First Nations as well as our commitments to all British Columbians to defend our air land and water this review will clarify and develop government policies for decision-makers as they evaluate all future permits and work plans we know with the federal government’s Government’s approval of this project that the path forward will be challenging but we’re committed to stepping up and fighting for BC’s interests.”

When asked what will happen if Kinder Morgan meets all of the government’s requirements, Heyman said the province will be using all of the constitutional powers available to it to ensure BC’s interests are protected.

“We will use every tool available to defend BC’s Coast in the face of this threat and we will continue to explore every tool possible to hold Kinder Morgan’s project proposal and plans to the highest standards of environmental protection and Indigenous consultation. We know, with the federal government’s approval of this project, that the path forward will be challenging but we’re committed to stepping up and fighting for BC’s interest.”

In 2015, the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George finalized a construction agreement with Kinder Morgan for a local portion of the project.