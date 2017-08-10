Prince George RCMP are currently holding three individuals into custody in connection to a firearms seizure this week, all of whom are facing several criminal charges.

Before 4AM Tuesday morning, police responded to reports of screaming in a home in the 2200 block of Spruce Street.

While searching for signs of distress inside the residence, officer found illegal firearms and drugs, including:

Loaded SKS rifle with prohibited magazine

Loaded ‘sawed off’ shotgun

Unloaded ‘sawed off’ shotgun

Ammunition

Small amount of meth

Small amount of cocaine

Drug trafficking paraphernalia

A warrant was executed, which led to the arrest of all three Prince George residents.

39-year-old Dean Anderson and 37-year-old Brandy Forget have been approved by Provincial crown counsel for charges of possession of a prohibited firearm without a license, and carrying a concealed prohibited device.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Chad Quaw is facing four counts of failing to comply with probation, and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

These three are scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday, August 16th.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.