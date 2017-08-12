Cody Boulding (Front Row, third from left) on Team BC's volleyball squad for the 2017 Canada Summer Games | Volleyball BC/Twitter

A local volleyball player is coming back home with hardware from the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

Cody Boulding and Team British Columbia defeated Quebec in five sets (25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 17-15) in the bronze medal match.

The Prince George Youth Volleyball Club (PGYVC) member went 4-1 in round-robin play with his squad, with all wins coming in straight sets.

BC lost to Ontario in Friday’s semi-final match 3-1; they took the first set 25-19 before losing the next three.

Team BC men’s volleyball defeat Team Quebec in a wild 5 sets to win Bronze! pic.twitter.com/OeG7JDCClN — Team BC (@GoTeamBC) August 12, 2017

Prince George cyclist Callie Swan was unable to make the podium for Team BC on her last day of competition.

The 19-year-old former speed-skater finished seventh in the Criterium race out of 28 racers, with teammate Gillian Ellsay taking the gold medal.

She finished all three contests in the top 10; sixth in the individual time trial and seventh in the road race.