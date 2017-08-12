A local volleyball player is coming back home with hardware from the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.
Cody Boulding and Team British Columbia defeated Quebec in five sets (25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 24-26, 17-15) in the bronze medal match.
BREAKING: #CityOfPG‘s Cody Boulding wins Bronze w/@GoTeamBC Volleyball squad at @2017CanadaGames! They beat #Quebec 3-2 in 5 sets | #Sports pic.twitter.com/8dvqc5f7H7
— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 12, 2017
The Prince George Youth Volleyball Club (PGYVC) member went 4-1 in round-robin play with his squad, with all wins coming in straight sets.
BC lost to Ontario in Friday’s semi-final match 3-1; they took the first set 25-19 before losing the next three.
Team BC men’s volleyball defeat Team Quebec in a wild 5 sets to win Bronze! pic.twitter.com/OeG7JDCClN
— Team BC (@GoTeamBC) August 12, 2017
###
Prince George cyclist Callie Swan was unable to make the podium for Team BC on her last day of competition.
The 19-year-old former speed-skater finished seventh in the Criterium race out of 28 racers, with teammate Gillian Ellsay taking the gold medal.
She finished all three contests in the top 10; sixth in the individual time trial and seventh in the road race.