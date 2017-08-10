Pacific Western Brewing is celebrating 60 years of business this Saturday.

However, due to the current BC wildfire situation, the company says the fireworks, which were scheduled to end the evening, have been cancelled.

PWB CEO Kazuko Komatsu says this is out of respect for the efforts of thousands of firefighters and Interior residents who have braved the fires.

“Having a wonderful celebration of our 60th anniversary without fireworks is the safest and most responsible choice. We know the public shares our appreciation of the firefighters and our concern for our community’s well-being.”

She adds it’s also because of the on-going dry weather conditions continuing to cover the region.

PWB’s celebration includes an open house throughout the day, followed by a concert headlined by Trooper, April Wine, and Northern BC’s own Audio Union.