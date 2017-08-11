If you feel like doing a little stargazing this weekend, you’re in luck
The yearly Perseid meteor shower is set to peak on Saturday
The shooting stars are caused by debris from a comet’s tail hitting our atmosphere
It’s not them hitting us. It’s us hitting the debris trail of the comet. – Blair Stunder, President of the Prince George Royal Observatory
The observatory will be open at 9 pm on Saturday for viewing the early hours of the shower
If you’d rather find a spot of your own, a place with little light pollution and a good view of the north east horizon is your best bet