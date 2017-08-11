If you feel like doing a little stargazing this weekend, you’re in luck

The yearly Perseid meteor shower is set to peak on Saturday

The shooting stars are caused by debris from a comet’s tail hitting our atmosphere

It’s not them hitting us. It’s us hitting the debris trail of the comet. – Blair Stunder, President of the Prince George Royal Observatory

The observatory will be open at 9 pm on Saturday for viewing the early hours of the shower

If you’d rather find a spot of your own, a place with little light pollution and a good view of the north east horizon is your best bet