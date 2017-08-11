With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) and the Ulkatcho First Nation have issued an evacuation order for the areas around Anahim Lake and Nimpo Lake areas.

“It extends as far south as the current Kleena Kleene evacuation order we have and includes an area which is a popular vacation spot called Charlotte Lake so lots of lakes in and around that area but total people impacted, including those on the Ulkatchko First Nation, are about 882 people,” says Al Richmond, chair of the CRD.

Richmond says the concern right now is that access could be cut off.

“The forest service has, given the current fire activity, the way it’s behaving, it runs the risk of cutting off the access to Highway 20. And once you do that, that means there is no way out for people living in that area, so they are not anticipating that there is going to be flames marching down into downtown Anahahim Lake or Nimpo Lake imminently, but the concern is it’s behavior down the hill towards Bella Coola and the other end of it is creating a concern that it could come around and make Highway 20 impassable.”

The Precipice Creek wildfire, about 52 kilometres east of Bella Coola, is estimated at more than 6 thousand hectares in size and is listed as just 20 percent contained.

An evacuation order was also issued for the area near Maeford Lake.