A 19-year old man is in custody following this morning’s (FRI) police operation that closed 5th Avenue from Wainwright to Carney.

At about 5:30 AM, the Prince George RCMP along with the North District Emergency Response Team surrounded a home on the 500 block of Alward Street.

Both detachments were in the process of locating and arresting a wanted man believed to be in possession of weapons.

Julien Naseem Yasin Lazarre was arrested without incident and is wanted for Failing to Comply with his sentence and is under investigation for several other offences.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience during this investigation.