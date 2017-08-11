The Prince George Observatory will be opening its doors to the public tomorrow evening at 9 for a viewing of the Perseid meteor shower.

If you’d rather watch the show outdoors, Stunder says you should find an area with little light pollution and a good view of the north eastern horizon.

“You can also tune your AM or FM radio to some place on the band where there is no radio station and you’ll hear little pops and hisses. The streak you see is actually atmosphere being ionized from the heat and it will create a little static pop and hiss.”