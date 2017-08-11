Positive Living North celebrates 25 years as an organization | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

A local organization supporting residents with HIV or AIDS is celebrating its quarter-century year.

Positive Living North (PLN) has been in Prince George for the last 25 years, providing a place of comfort and care, as well as promoting awareness.

.@plntweets celebrating 25yrs as place to help those w/ HIV; Vanessa West says org wouldn't be possible w/o community support | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/XU3ruLn20l — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 11, 2017

Looking ahead, City Councillor Murry Krause says it’s important to recognize the virus’ reality.

“I think one of the reasons why people are afraid to be tested is they think that it just a death sentence, but it’s not like that anymore. With modern medical treatment, life can be preserved in a really good way; it really is about being tested so you can be cared for.”

Krause was one of several PLN board members recognized and praised by Executive Director Vanessa West for his generosity and representation in the community.

.@plntweets Vanessa West presents gift to @CityofPG Councillor Krause; calls him strong advocate for the organization | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/iRAqxRfwHy — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 11, 2017

He adds the Second Avenue facility also provides social needs.

“There’s the medical system, which will do the treatment, but I think it’s really important to acknowledge that this organization as there to support people emotionally, and whatever their other needs to might be. It really is about all the agencies working together to provide supports for the whole person.”

The organization believes awareness is paramount as 25% of those who are HIV positive don’t even know they have it.

PLN has expanded its services as far as Smithers and Dawson Creek, with hopes of reaching out to more Northern communities in the years to come.