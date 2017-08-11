With files from Daryl Vandenberg, MyBulkleyLakesNow.com

An evacuation order has been issued in the backcountry south of Vanderhoof near the border of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Chair Bill Miller says the order affects less than half a dozen cabins and lodges and says the concern is with residents being able to access the only road south through the Cariboo Regional District.

Here’s the release:

“The Evacuation Order is in effect for the area South of Chedakuz Forest Service Road (FSR), west to the boundary of Entiako Provincial Park, and south east to the border of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako Electoral Area “D” (Fraser Lake Rural) including the Ootsa Extension FSR, as per the map.

Any person within the Evacuation Order area must leave immediately. Evacuees must register at the Emergency Social Services (ESS) Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall or Quesnel at 500 North Star Road between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. For group lodging, register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195, or by contacting Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

For information on these evacuation orders and alerts, please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at call 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or visit www.rdbn.bc.ca.

For information on fires in the area go to the BC Wildfire website.”