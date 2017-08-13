Bandits square off with Port Moody in the 2017 Senior 'C' Lacrosse Provincials | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

All three local lacrosse teams participating in the BC Senior ‘C’ Lacrosse Provincials could not recover from their opening day struggles.

Other teams appeared to show more experience and determination in competing for the 2017 banner, being eliminated from playoff contention as a result.

Although they recently won the Prince George league title, coming back from a 0-2 deficit in the final series, the Westwood Pub Devils would run into scoring troubles on home floor.

Saturday saw the Devils give up nine goals in each of their final round-robin games, eventually losing 9-2 to the Port Moody Express, and 9-4 to the Mission Cedar Kings.

League runner-up RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits would finish their weekend with a single victory, which came on Friday.

They would drop both Day Two matches, 9-4 to the Ladner Pioneers, and 8-3 to the Express, finishing with a record of 1-3.

The Co-Op Petroleum Stylers would once again lose by a large margin, 16-5 to Mission on Saturday, but their closest game of the championship came in the fourth and final game.

After giving the North Shore Indians a run for their money, the Stylers would run out of gas, ultimately losing 13-9.

Quesnel would fall short as well, falling to the Pioneers 12-4 and the Coquitlam Adanacs 12-5.

The top four teams are advancing to the championship round, which includes the Airdrie Mohawks (Alberta), Ladner, Port Moody (defending champions), and Mission.

The semi-finals are slated for Sunday, 9AM in Kins 1 and 2.

The gold medal game goes for 3PM, while the bronze medal match will be earlier at Noon.

