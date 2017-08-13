The Shambhala Festival was put on evacuation alert after the 250-hectare McCormick Creek fire jumped the Salmo River. Organizers then decided to cancel the final night of the electronic-music event happening near Nelson, BC.

Around 8 PM Saturday, organizers commented on the event’s Facebook page that “All stages will shut down at 6am tonight [sic]. We encourage guests to pack tonight, party sober, get some sleep and be prepared to leave around 10-11am tomorrow morning. We’re aiming to have the site cleared by tomorrow evening.”

Event-goers will not be refunded for this.

A list of evacuation routes can be found here.