Wildfire smoke from the Cariboo has made its way to Prince George and other northern communities.

“The increase in smoke is due to a shift in the wind direction that is pushing the smoke from the fires in the Cariboo into the entire northern part of the Province. This smoke is expected to linger in the area for the next few days,” the Prince George Fire Centre addressed in a release.

The largest wildfire in the Prince George Fire Centre is about 8,227 hectares, burning 65 kilometres southwest of Fraser Lake. This has not threatened any nearby community or structure.

You can reporter a wildfire by calling *5555 on a cell phone or 1 800 663-5555.