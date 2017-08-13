UNBC is preparing to reopen the Northern Sport Centre.

The building housed wildfire evacuees throughout July and into early August. Now that all have gone home or moved to local hotels, Interim VP of Research Dr. Geoff Payne says it’s time to focus on the school year.

“We are moving through the process of cleaning things up, getting things back in a position that we can transition the Sport Centre back from being people’s home back into being a sport centre.”

If needed, Dr. Payne says the centre might be used again to house evacuees.

“There are things in place that would again accommodate them going forward,” he says, “I know there are conversations that are happening that would allow those evacuees to be supported if need be.”

There were as many as 700 evacuees in lodging around the city last month. As of last week, that number had dwindled to less than 20.

There is no set opening date yet.