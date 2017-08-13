Shambhala Music Festival isn't covered by an evacuation alert issued due to the McCormick Creek wildfire, but organizers aren't taking any chances.

Written by Greg Nesteroff in our mykootenaynow.com newsroom

Shambhala organizers have decided that the show will go on.

After announcing yesterday that the music festival would end a day early due to the threat of wildfires, they say the damp, cool weather today has downgraded that threat.

As a result, the festival will remain open for the final night.

“We invite all our guests to stay and celebrate with us for the final night of our 20th annual Shambhala Music Festival,” they said in a message to guests. “Music acts might not continue as scheduled, but we will have a new schedule for this evening.

Yesterday officials said the McCormick Creek wildfire remained about 9 km southwest of the festival site and 20 km southwest of Salmo. The festival grounds are on evacuation alert and 39 Nelway-area properties are on evacuation order.