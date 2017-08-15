The BCHL season is just around the corner, which means players will be arriving from their respective hometowns.

For the Prince George Spruce Kings, training camp begins on August 24th at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA), but some players are still looking for a place to call home for the 2017-18 year.

General Manager Mike Hawes hopes the city’s willingness to host BC wildfire evacuees will echo the same way come opening face-off.

“As always, Prince George rallied and provided great support for those families and people in need. The Spruce Kings are a community-owned team that have been running successfully since 1972. We are in need of some support from the community for our players.”

Hawes adds the experience has led to long-lasting relationships between players and billets, more specifically to younger family members.

According to the Spruce Kings, host families are financially compensated, and receive season home-game tickets for everyone in the household.

Those interested are asked to contact Billet Coordinator Marina Turgeon at (250) 961-4820.

For more information, you can click here.