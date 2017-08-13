Port Moody held on for a 6-5 finals win over Ladner at 2017 Senior 'C' Lacrosse Provincials in Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Even though there was no Prince George representation in the playoff round of the 2017 BC Senior ‘C’ Provincials, teams from the Lower Mainland circuit put on memorable performances for local lacrosse fans.

At the end of Sunday contention, it was the Port Moody Express winning the BC banner for a second consecutive year, beating the Ladner Pioneers by a score of 6-5.

The Express had a 6-3 lead heading into the third period, almost giving up that three-goal lead within the last 90 seconds of the gold medal match after Ladner pulled their goalie.

A couple of penalties by the Pioneers however would allow the West Central Senior League (WCSL) team to hang on for the Fred Doig Cup.

Port Moody finished undefeated in the tournament 6-0, which included a 9-6 victory over the Airdrie Mohawks in the semi-finals.

Ladner, who was the top-ranked team after round-robin play, handed the Mission Cedar Kings a 15-10 beating in the other semi-final at the Kin Centre.

Airdrie won the bronze medal game with a 9-8 victory over Mission.

The RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits exited the contest with the best record among Prince George Senior Lacrosse League teams at 1-3.

STANDINGS:

———————————————————