Even though there was no Prince George representation in the playoff round of the 2017 BC Senior ‘C’ Provincials, teams from the Lower Mainland circuit put on memorable performances for local lacrosse fans.
At the end of Sunday contention, it was the Port Moody Express winning the BC banner for a second consecutive year, beating the Ladner Pioneers by a score of 6-5.
#PMExpress hold off #Ladner 6-5 in Senior C Lacrosse Finals; win 2nd straight provincial title | #CityOfPG #Sports pic.twitter.com/qgEjRkwEvO
— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 14, 2017
The Express had a 6-3 lead heading into the third period, almost giving up that three-goal lead within the last 90 seconds of the gold medal match after Ladner pulled their goalie.
A couple of penalties by the Pioneers however would allow the West Central Senior League (WCSL) team to hang on for the Fred Doig Cup.
Port Moody finished undefeated in the tournament 6-0, which included a 9-6 victory over the Airdrie Mohawks in the semi-finals.
#PMExpress presented Fred Doig Cup, winning 6-5 over #Ladner in Championship final; also finish tourney undefeated, 6-0 | #CityOfPG #Sports pic.twitter.com/8F2gZgvqiX
— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 14, 2017
Ladner, who was the top-ranked team after round-robin play, handed the Mission Cedar Kings a 15-10 beating in the other semi-final at the Kin Centre.
Airdrie won the bronze medal game with a 9-8 victory over Mission.
The RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits exited the contest with the best record among Prince George Senior Lacrosse League teams at 1-3.
STANDINGS:
- Port Moody Express, 6-0
- Ladner Pioneers, 5-1
- Airdrie Mohawks, 5-1
- Mission Cedar Kings, 3-3
———————————————————
- Coquitlam Adanacs, 3-1
- North Shore Indians, 3-1
- RPR Mechanical / BX Pub Bandits, 1-3
- Westwood Pub Devils, 0-4
- Co-Op Petroleum Stylers, 0-4
- Quesnel Crossfire, 0-4
- Wsanec Arrows, 0-4