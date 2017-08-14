94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Local RCMP looking for suspects in Friday night assault
Kyle Balzer
,
Monday, Aug. 14th, 2017
ESL courses could become more streamline for students: SD57
Kyle Balzer
,
Monday, Aug. 14th, 2017
Wildfires impacting wildlife as well
Shannon Waters
,
Monday, Aug. 14th, 2017
Aug 14th: May I ash you a few questions?
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, Aug. 14th, 2017
City installs new synthetic turf at Masich Place Stadium
Wayne Carrasco
,
Friday, Aug. 11th, 2017
Aug 11: Are too hard on Trump?
Kev Cotter
,
Friday, Aug. 11th, 2017
Garth Getaway with Central Mountain Air
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Aug. 2nd, 2017
Perk Up Your Patio with Decked Out Home & Patio Ltd.
Michael Lamont
,
Monday, Jul. 24th, 2017
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
Aug 14th: May I ash you a few questions?
Kev Cotter
,
staff
Monday, Aug. 14th, 2017
How did the crazy smoke/ash affect your weekend plans?
