On August 8th, the BC government announced its cutting costs on tuition for adult basic education and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs, with the goal of making life ‘more affordable.’

School District 57 Superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forester is very pleased with the NDP’s decision and hopes of filling more classrooms.

She believes this will make ESL courses more streamline for older students in the community.

“We do, of course, offer those type of educational opportunities at our Centre for Learning Alternatives (CLA) in the John McGinnis Centre, and we’ll see as the year unfolds whether or not we have more students coming in to access the programs.”

Marquis-Forester adds however this will not have any direct impact financially for younger students.

“The funding that comes to school districts in BC for school age children who need English language learning is a different envelope of funding than what was announced.”

She says having this access could be an inspiration among several immigrant families living in British Columbia as new English skills could be passed down to their children.