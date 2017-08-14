Prince George Mounties are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a case of assault with a weapon.

After 8PM on Friday, police responded to reports of a man and a woman allegedly attacking another man with an edged weapon on Queensway near Moyie Street.

Officer found the victim suffering from an apparent slash to his leg; he was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An early investigation believes the man and another female were confronted by the two suspects and started an argument, but the motive for the incident is still not clear, neither if everyone knew each other.

The male suspect is described as:

White

Heavy build

Below average height

Short blonde hair with a beard

Wearing all grey clothing

The female suspect is described as:

White

Heavy build

5’6”

Dark sandy blonde hair

Wearing black pants & a black shirt with blue writing

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.