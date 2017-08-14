The Prince George Cougars have locked up an NHL prospect to their list for the upcoming season.

Defenceman Dennis Cholowski has signed a standard WHL contract with the Cats one year after being taken by the Detroit Red Wings 20th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old recorded 12 points (1G, 11A) in 36 games with St. Cloud State in the NCAA last season, and spent two years prior with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, tallying 40 points (12G, 28A) over 51 games.

Prince George General Manager Todd Harkins says his organization has kept a close eye on Cholowski’s development since 2013, staying in constant communication with his family.

“To now have him signed and committed to the Prince George Cougars for 2016-17 is very exciting for our franchise. Dennis is a world-class player who we expect will log major minutes for us in all situations and our goal is to help further develop his game so that he’s ready to take the ice for the Detroit Red Wings as soon as possible.”

Harkins adds the 19-year-old has a sharp eye and personality that goes beyond the arena walls.

“He is an extremely smart and well-spoken young man and he’s going to fit in very well with our current roster and our coaching staff.”

The Cougars originally drafted Cholowski in the 10th round, 200th overall of the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft, and signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Red Wings back in April.

He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2016 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in June.