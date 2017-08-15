A local organization is celebrating its 25th anniversary

Positive Living North has provided a place of comfort for those with HIV/AIDS for the past quarter-century

City Councillor Murry Krause says it’s important to recognize the reality of living with the disease

“One of the reasons why people are afraid to be tested is they think that it just a ‘death sentence’ / But it’s not like that anymore. With modern medical treatment, life can be preserved in a really good way.”