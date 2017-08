The intersection of Ferry Avenue and Ospika Boulevard will soon have a set of lights

The City began planning the project last spring

It will cost $200,000 and take about eight weeks to complete

“We’re going to see excavations for the installation of ducting, median construction to improve the left turns, and the installation of new polls, signals, and street lights.” Mike Kellett, City Spokesperson

Motorists are asked to be patient when driving in the area