The intersection of Ferry Avenue & Ospika Boulevard | Shannon Waters, My PG Now

Local residents travelling along Ospika Boulevard will soon come to a controlled stop at Ferry Avenue.

The intersection is getting a new set of lights from the City of Prince George, a project in the works since last spring.

Spokesperson Mike Kellett says it will cost $200,000 and is expected to be complete in eight weeks.

“We’re going to see excavations for the installation of ducting, median construction to improve the left turns, and the installation new polls, signals, and street lights.”

Kellett also recognizes this is one of the busiest two-way stops.

“The City has responded and now the operation is now at hand. There will be traffic disruptions various times as the work proceeds, and that will include lane closures in both directions.”

Motorists are asked to drive carefully, be patient, obey all traffic signs, and be aware of crews working in the area.

VIDEO: