Defending-champion Lindsay MacDermott of Kamloops won the 50th annual Ladies Simon Fraser Open at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club.

With rounds of 75 and 74, MacDermott finished at 149 (+5), good for a five-stroke victory over 16-year-old Natasha Kozlowski, who shot 76 and 78 for a 154 (+10) total.

MacDermott’s first round included a hole-in-one on the 92-yard 14th hole.

Kozlowski, who took low net honors, has traveled to Nelson this week for the BC Girls Juvenile Championship beginning on Wednesday.