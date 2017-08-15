Police have a 35-year-old Prince George man in custody in connection to two attempted child abductions this morning

Prince George RCMP responded to a disturbance in a playground near 12th Avenue and Harper Street around 10:30 AM. Once there, police were told a man had assaulted a woman and fled to a nearby baseball field. RCMP found and arrested him there.

Upon investigating, RCMP learned the man had attempted to abduct a child from the playground and was stopped by the woman.

Shortly after the arrest, police learned of a similar abduction attempt near 8th Avenue and Gillette Street, where a man had grabbed a young boy with his mother. The woman managed to grab her son and run to their home.

These two incidents happened within a few minutes of the first call to police. The suspect fit the description of the man in custody.

Police are continuing their investigations and believe several Criminal Code charges are likely.

The man – originally from Fort St. James – will be held in custody at least until his first court appearance tomorrow. His name will be released once charges have been approved.