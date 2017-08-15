The Prince George Cougars announced Fraser Rodgers will take on the role as team Manager of Broadcasting, Media & Team Services.

Rodgers spent the last six years (2011-2017) with the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) as their Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations. He called over 470 regular season games, three BCHL championships, a Western Canada Cup championship and an RBC Cup national championship with the Vees. Rodgers was recently named the 2016-17 BCHL Broadcaster of the Year, an award voted on by his peers.

“We’re thrilled to have Fraser join our staff and help us deliver our exciting product to our devoted fans,” said General Manager, Todd Harkins. “His enthusiasm and dedication is evident and I think he’ll do a tremendous job as our new play-by-play voice. Our hope was to find an experienced, eager professional and we believe we’ve found that in Fraser.”

“It has always been a dream of mine to work in the Western Hockey League and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Cougars family,” noted Rodgers. “Prince George is a great hockey town and I look forward to calling it home.”

Rodgers replaces Dan O’Connor who, after six years in Prince George, is now the voice of the Vancouver Giants.

Rodgers will broadcast all 72 regular season games plus any playoffs on 94.3 the GOAT. The Cougars’ season opener is Friday, September 22nd against Spokane at the CN Centre.