You’ll soon have more opportunities to register your bike on the 529 Garage digital app.

The Prince George RCMP and local volunteers are hosting events to get you hooked up on the free bicycle registration, reporting, and recovery network. The app is used to combat the increasing amount of bike thefts in this city and help stolen rides find their way home.

The registration process takes a few minutes. You’ll need the ownership details, serial number, and photos of the bicycle. Should someone steal your bike, this information can be distributed to other registered riders, police, and insurance companies.

The Bike Registration Crew will be out at the following locations over the next two weeks:

Everyone who registers has a chance to win a Norco Storm mountain. The draw will happen this fall.