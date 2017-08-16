Kenneth Jim John, a 35-year-old Prince George man originally from Fort St. James, BC, was held in custody overnight in connection to two attempted child abductions in Prince George yesterday.

John has been charged by Provincial Crown Counsel with assault, obstructing a peace officer, and two counts of kidnapping.

RCMP responded to two calls yesterday it believes involved John. The first was of a disturbance in a playground near 12th Avenue and Harper Street around 10:30 AM. Police were advised that a man and a woman were fighting and the man was assaulting the woman. Police determined the man had attempted to abduct a child from the playground and the woman intervened. Upon arrival, the man fled to a nearby baseball diamond where he was arrested.

Shortly after the arrest, RCMP received a similar report of another attempted abduction in the area of 8th Avenue and Gillette Street.

Police note John has an extensive Criminal record dating back to 2000 and is well known to police.