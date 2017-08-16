The Prince George Grays host the Western Canadian Senior Men’s Baseball Championship at Citizen Field.

The Grays first four games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 1PM and 7PM.

Earlier this month, the Grays hosted the Provincials where they finished 1-3.

Tournament Organizer, and Grays Manager, Jay Cook is expecting better results this weekend.

“We are looking to get that gold medal around our neck. I thought we played well at Provincials. It was a good building weekend for everybody. We came up a little bit short but we feel we are primed and ready to go.”

He says the Grays have plenty of depth on the mound.

“Pitching is our biggest strength. We have a lot of quality arms.”

The four-team tournament also includes the Nanaimo Cardinals, Saskatoon Outlaws, and Southwest All-stars of Manitoba.

The final is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1PM with the semis earlier that day at 10AM.

The BC-champion Prince George Lomak Midget Knights are in Kamloops for the Western Canadian U-18 AA baseball championship this Friday to Sunday.

The Knights are joined in the field along with the host Kamloops Riverdogs and champions from Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.