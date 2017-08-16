Written by George Henderson in our mycariboonow.com newsroom

The Baezaeko Lake fire, that has forced the evacuations in Kluskus, the Blackwater and Nazko, is now massive.

Fire Information Officer Jonathan Scott has the latest

“Currently the Baezaeko fire is 181,862 hectares in size. It did merge with the Bishop Bluff fire a few days ago and that’s why the fire is so large at this time and we’ve also been remapping it.”

Scott says it remains zero percent contained.

While he can’t go into any details he does say that some structures have been impacted by this wildfire.

Meanwhile, the Kluskoil #1 fire is just under 20 thousand hectares in size.

Scott says there have been no reports of lost structures at Titletown at this time.

He says the plans today include laying hose around the north end of that fire and firefighters will also be working on the Baesaeko Lake fire, putting in hoseline around Kluskus and contingency guards around the northeast perimeter of the fire.