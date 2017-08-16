It’s being installed at Ron Brent Elementary

The City says the upgrade was requested by the Gateway neighbourhood so all kids can play

“The primaries are the two to six age group and intermediate is the six to 12 group. Different standards for different play structures.Smaller swings for the smaller kids, and bigger swings for the older kids.” Larry Ward, City Parks Supervisor

The $180,000 project is being completed in partnership with SD57

It includes multiple slides, monkey bars, and climbing walls

The playground should be complete by September.