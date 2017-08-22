94.3 the GOAT Presents for the first time ever in PG…The Offspring with special guests Choke October 24, 2017! Tickets on sale this Friday, August 25, 12:00 pm, at all TicketsNorth outlets!

Dexter Holland (vocals, guitar), Noodles (guitar), Greg K (bass) and Pete Parada (drums) are The Offspring, one of rock’s most exciting and enduring bands. The Offspring have performed over 1100 shows across the globe and sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. Their 1994 release Smash remains the highest-selling album of all-time on an independent label. Among the band’s best-known hits are the rock anthems “Self Esteem,” “Come Out And Play (Keep ‘Em Separated),” “The Kids Aren’t Alright” and “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid.”

Choke is considered one of the best punk bands in Canada. Choke are known for their innovative style and intriguing musical sense. They create music that can only be classified by their dedication and love for it.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2017

PRINCE GEORGE, BC

DOORS: 6:30 PM SHOW: 7:30 PM

The Offspring with special guests Choke – Tuesday, October 24th! Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25,

2017, at 12:00 pm, at all TicketsNorth outlets!

TICKETS: $55, $65, and $75

(plus s/c’s)

General Admission Floor – 19-years Plus

Reserved Bleacher Seating

Tickets available at all TicketsNorth outlets or Charge By Phone 1-888-293-6613

Order on-line at TicketsNorth.ca.