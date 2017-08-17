Northern Health and Interior Health are joining forces to bring patients back to Williams Lake.

The process will begin today and start with the ablest persons that are in care.

“There are plans in place for community care clients who have been supported by our facilities to start going home and they will leave in buses that are staffed with health service support people to ensure their return is safe and comfortable,” says Andrea Palmer, Northern Health spokesperson.

She adds they made the most of a hectic situation following last month’s evacuation order.

“Everybody came to us very quickly and it was a chaotic start so we want to make sure that their return is safe and comfortable and as easy as possible in particular for the patients, residents and those in our care.”

Northern Health will provide a further update on the situation later this morning.